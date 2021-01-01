Siavonce MX 40.5 in. Black Rectangular Wood Top End Table

This black wooden table top sofa table side table uses a metal frame, which is sturdy and durable, and has been frosted with a black frame. The width of the tabletop of 40.5inches has enough space requirements, and the height of 31.25inches perfectly matches the height of most adults, making it more convenient and easy to place and access items. You can also place items of similar size and height under the table top, such as storage baskets or decorative items such as green plants . You can make full use of any storage space on this table to make your living room more fashionable and full of modernity. This simple style is suitable for most decorative style houses and rooms. You can buy it and place it in a spacious place against the wall or near the door in the living room. It is both practical and beautiful for decorating your rooms.