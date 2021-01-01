Cooler Master MWE Gold 750 V2 Fully Modular, 750W, 80+ Gold Efficiency, Quiet HDB Fan, 2 EPS Connectors, High Temperature Resilience, 5 Year Warranty

Highly Efficient Performance: The 80 PLUS Gold certification guarantees a minimum efficiency of 90%. 2 EPS Connectors: 2 EPS connectors included with all models for universal current generation motherboard compatibility. High Temperature Resilience: The new gen offers an increase in operating temperature to its predecessor to a maximum of 50 degrees Celsius. Fully Modular: Modular flat black cables reduce clutter, increase airflow, and improve overall efficiency and thermal performance. Hydro Dynamic Fan: The 120mm HDB fan creates less friction, for a smoothly and low RPM operations, while keeping the noise level down. 5 Year Warranty: Comes with a 5 year factory warranty from purchase date.