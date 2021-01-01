From miseno
Miseno MVYO36 36" Free Standing Vanity Set with Cabinet Granite Vanity Top Undermounted Sink and Widespread Faucet Holes Antique White With Gold
Miseno MVYO36 36" Free Standing Vanity Set with Cabinet, Granite Vanity Top, Undermounted Sink and Widespread Faucet Holes Product Features: Cabinet's constructed of engineered wood and complemented by a granite vanity top Vanity features double doors concealing a full-sized cabinet Top features an oval undermounted sink Center drain location provides optimal draining capability Equipped with overflow drain – works in tandem drain to prevent an overflow or spillage Top features 3 pre-drilled faucet holes with 8" widespread faucet centers Vanity top is equipped with backsplash to help contain any messes to the counter top This model is a complete package – includes vanity top and sink Complete with matching decorative hardware Faucet and waste assembly not included with this model – must be purchased separately Covered under Miseno's 1 year limited warranty Product Specifications: Height: 34" (ground level to countertop surface) Width: 36" (left most to right most part on vanity cabinet) Depth: 20" (back most to front most part on vanity cabinet) Sink Type: Undermount Faucet Mounting Type: Widespread Faucet Holes: 3 (number of holes required for faucet installation) Faucet Centers: 8" (distance between handle installation holes) Number of Doors: 2 Installation Type: Free Standing Single Antique White With Gold