MasterVision MVI Softtouch Fabric Bulletin Board, Black Frame, 3'H x 4'W ( MVI050301 )

Post a variety of images or messages on this black bulletin board that withstands wear and tear. This board has a soft fabric surface that resists pin holes, maintaining the bold background regardless of frequency of use. An aluminum frame and a 10-year surface warranty further guarantee the durability and longevity of this message board. This MasterVision bulletin board is ideal for use in offices, classrooms or homes to display messages and announcements..Bulletin boards are a great solution for your display and reminder needs.Soft-touch bulletin board.Package includes: mounting kit.Can be wall-mounted.10-year manufacturer limited warranty.Black fabric surface.3'H x 4'W board with black finish.The fabric surface will remain free from damage even after years of repeated posting.Aluminum frame adds a touch of contemporary professionalism.Size: 36H x 48"W.Engage employees by posting images or inspiration on this black MasterVision fabric bulletin board with an aluminum frame.