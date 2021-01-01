Shure MVi Digital Audio Interface + USB & Lightning Cable

Digital audio interface connects a professional XLR microphone or 1/4' instrument output to a computer or mobile device Features include 5 DSP preset modes for EQ, compression, limiter settings, gain control, mute, and volume, and phantom power 5 DSP preset modes (speech, singing, flat, acoustic instrument, loud) for EQ, compression, and limiter settings Touch panel provides control for gain, mute, and headphone volume Manual audio settings can be adjusted via iOS devices with Lightning Connector, using the ShurePlus MOTIV app JFET Class A buffered instrument preamplifier input for exceptional tone and clarity Combined XLR microphone and 6.3 mm instrument input When connected to a laptop/PC it also provides the phantom power required to operate condenser microphones For maximum flexibility, the unit connects to any PC, Mac or iOS device with Lightning Connector, as well as most Android devices (contact our expert team for full compatibility details), giving you absolute cont