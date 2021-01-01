Miseno MV-PRM24G Prim 24" Free Standing Vanity Set with Grey Solid Oak Cabinet, Quartz or Cultured Marble Top, and Undermount Sink - Mirror Sold Separately Key Features:No Assembly Required: How many times have you bought a product, but received a puzzle to put together? Miseno vanities are fully assembled prior to crating, so they're ready to install when they come out of the box.Electrical Outlets: With functionality in mind, built into the vanity cabinet shelf there is a 4 outlets plug to keep all your electronics plugged in and ready to use.Rear Drain Location: A rear drain location improves storage options by locating the drain plumbing further back in the cabinet.Solid Hardwood Construction: In this day and age it's getting harder to find furniture that isn't made from a wood composite. This Miseno vanity is constructed from the finest solid hardwood to ensure lasting quality and a look you can enjoy for years to come.Vanity Set: This vanity will arrive to your door as a complete set. Many manufacturers will leave you to research the compatibility of their different parts yourself, but Miseno removes the guesswork, and hassle.Vanity Package Includes:24" hardwood vanity cabinetQuartz or marble vanity topOne 20" ceramic undermount bathroom sink3-1/5" backsplashVanity Cabinet Features:Constructed of hardwood and veneersCovered under a 1-year manufacturer warranty1 full extension drawer providing ample concealed storage space - drawer operated on smooth ball-bearing glides1 full sized cabinet with 2 matching doors providing ample storageComplete with matching decorative hardwareSolid construction and assembly provides years of reliable performanceVanity Top Features:Vanity top is constructed of cultured marble or quartz providing a sturdy feel and clean appearanceCovered under a 1-year limited manufacturer warrantyRear drain location increases area in the sink as well as storage underneathSturdy mounting assembly - ensuring safety and reliabilityVanity Cabinet Specifications:Height: 34-1/2" (ground to the top of cabinet)Width: 23-1/10" (left edge to right edge of cabinet)Depth/Extension: 21-3/5" (front edge to back edge of cabinet)Installation Type: Free Standing or Wall MountedNumber of Doors: 2Number of Drawers: 1Vanity Top Specifications:Overall Depth: 22" (back edge to front edge of vanity top)Overall Width: 24" (left edge to right edge of vanity top)Sink Basin Width: 11-4/5" (back inner rim to the front inner rim)Sink Basin Length: 17" (left inner rim to the right inner rim)Number of Faucet Holes: 1 Single Grey / Quartz White Top