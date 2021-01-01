Muslin Quilt Blanket Whales - Cloud Island

Wrap your precious little one in absolute comfort and style with this Whales Muslin Quilt Blanket from cloud island™. Beautifully crafted from 100percent cotton, this printed muslin quilt offers layers of coziness and ultimate softness to keep your little one completely comfy. The soft blanket features an allover whale pattern on both sides in contrasting designs for a sweet look. Perfect for swaddling, cuddling, tummy time and more, this whale baby blanket makes for a great nursery essential or shower gift. We're committed to making products better for you, and the world. This product is Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX certified, meaning that everything from the dyes and fabrics to accessories like buttons and zippers are tested and verified as free from harmful levels of more than 300 substances.