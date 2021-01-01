MiracleWare Muslin Crib Sheet - Pink Stripe

A nursery essential, this 2-layered 100percent cotton muslin fitted crib sheet provides soft and tender comfort for a sleeping baby. This one size crib sheet is breathable and gentle on baby's tender skin. The muslin's sturdy yet open weave and natural "give" makes it easy to use and care for. It will not only last, but bes more supple with use. As with any new fabric to touch baby's delicate skin, always prewash cold gentle cycle and tumble dry low prior to use. Color: Pink Stripe. Pattern: Multi Stripe.