From bead landing

Mushroom Glass Beads by Bead Landing™ | Michaels®

$5.99
In stock
Buy at michaelsstores

Description

Purchase the Mushroom Glass Beads by Bead Landing™ at Michaels. Spruce up your jewelry designs with these mushroom glass beads by Bead Landing. Spruce up your jewelry designs with these mushroom glass beads by Bead Landing. Team them with quirky charms and strings to make pretty bracelets and anklets. Details: Brown and white 7 Mushroom beads 100% glassContents: 4 large (18.3 mm) bead size 3 small (13 mm) bead size | Mushroom Glass Beads by Bead Landing™ | Michaels®

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com