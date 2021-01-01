From bead landing
Mushroom Glass Beads by Bead Landing™ | Michaels®
Advertisement
Purchase the Mushroom Glass Beads by Bead Landing™ at Michaels. Spruce up your jewelry designs with these mushroom glass beads by Bead Landing. Spruce up your jewelry designs with these mushroom glass beads by Bead Landing. Team them with quirky charms and strings to make pretty bracelets and anklets. Details: Brown and white 7 Mushroom beads 100% glassContents: 4 large (18.3 mm) bead size 3 small (13 mm) bead size | Mushroom Glass Beads by Bead Landing™ | Michaels®