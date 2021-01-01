From animal essentials
Animal Essentials Mushroom Defense Immune Support Dog & Cat Supplement, 1-oz bottle
Animal Essentials Mushroom Defense Immune Support Dog & Cat Supplement boosts your pet’s immune system using mushrooms. This supplement contains a combination of three scientifically proven mushrooms (cordyceps, maitake and reishi) that provide antioxidants and support a healthy immune system. All of Animal Essentials’ premium-quality supplements for dogs and cats are formulated by the leading experts in holistic pet care to support your pet’s overall health and well-being.