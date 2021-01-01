Brass Mushroom Area Light by Focus Industries - Finish: Brass - (AL-12-AH-H-BRS)

The Brass Mushroom Area Light from Focus Industries will enhance the visual appeal and clarity of any outdoor space. Compatible with 12V landscaping electrical systems, this fixture is designed to guide light downward, resulting in comforting glare-free illumination. It also features a narrow but durable 9-inch ABS stake for effortless ground installation and easy positioning to your exact needs. It features a domed hat and matching extruded brass stanchion to give it the appearance of the fungus for which it is named. Focus Color: Brass. Finish: Brass