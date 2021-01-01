Muser I by Isabelle Z - Floater Frame Print on Canvas

This minimalist drawing print, entitled Muser I, captures a simple line image of a woman's silhouette. It's made in the USA by artist Isabelle Z, and it showcases the slight curl of a woman's hair and a subtle, smiling grin in black lines that portray deep character and thoughtfulness. This print is crafted with fade-resistant archival inks, and it's stretched across a solid canvas surface and gallery-wrapped. We also love that this print is framed in a clean-lined frame with the color of your choice. Plus, it comes with sawtooth hangers on the back for fuss-free installation. Frame Color: Brown Framed, Size: 22" H x 22" W x 1.875" D