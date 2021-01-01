Murryhill 12 ft. W x 31 ft. D Metal Storage Shed

Add functional storage space and classic good looks to your property with the garage. This prefab building is thoughtfully designed to hold virtually anything you want to store. It features tall 73.75 in./ 187.3 cm walls topped with a high-gable roof for ample headroom and to ensure tall items and vertical storage shelves are never a problem. If you're storing wide or bulky items like a car, boat, or lawn equipment, you'll appreciate the 95 x 72 in/m 241.3 x 182.9 cm roll-up door.In addition to storage, this garage makes a spacious and affordable workshop for all kinds of projects. It provides plenty of room for tool benches, woodworking tools, automotive equipment, and more. The convenient side-entry door is 24.25 x 71.25 in./61.6 x 181 cm to make it easy to walk in and out of the garage to build, tinker, and work on projects without having to open the roll-up door. Its detached design also means you can work in the garage at any time day or night without disturbing family members inside your home with noises, odors, or fumes. This garage is made from strong galvanized steel. This construction delivers reliable durability and strength. The garage also features reinforced steel trusses in the roof for added strength and structural resilience. All of these well-designed features ensure the garage will maintain its beauty and integrity for years to come. This garage also includes a 12-year limited warranty so you can be sure of the building's quality and enjoy added peace of mind. Not only is it sturdy, functional, and built to last, the Murryhill Garage is designed to add aesthetic appeal to your property. It features a neutral Flute Gray finish with deep Anthracite trim to effortlessly complement your home and yard. It pairs seamlessly with a wide range of home colors and exudes the timeless good looks of a traditional garage--all at a fraction of the price of a brick and mortar structure. The Murryhill Garage comes ready to assemble so you put it together and have it ready to use in no time--a weekend is usually sufficient. Each piece is pre-cut and pre-drilled so you just need some basic tools and a helping hand to get it assembled. For the sturdiest assembly, it is recommended that you secure the structure to a concrete pad. No matter how you choose to secure the garage, you can be sure that you're getting a solidly built building that is the perfect choice for any do-it-yourselfer.