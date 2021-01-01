Murrin 77.16" Wide Reversible Sofa & Chaise

Increase the comfort level of your living space now with this reversible sectional sofa. The simple but functional design of the sofa will easily be blended into the overall cohesiveness of your living room. The color is perfect if you are looking for a compliment for your wonderful living room decor. The high-quality PP cotton chosen for the fabric makes the surface smooth and soft to touch. The fill is made of 100% polyester foam with high resilience, making the sofa cozy for you to relax. The solid and manufactured wood frame and legs provide sturdy support for long-time use. Fabric: Yellow Cotton Blend