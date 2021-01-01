Happy Hounds Murphy Donut Small Moss Dog Bed

Your lovable canine will sleep safe and sound on this comfortable Happy Hounds Murphy Deluxe Donut Dog Bed. It has raised sides with a front entrance divot, making it perfect for dogs who love to curl up for long naps. The reversible center pillow allows for longer use and can be machine washed for easy care, and the durable, double-sewn seams help prevent doggie destruction. The bed is generously filled with a 100% post consumer recycled plastic poly-fiber fill making it eco-friendly. Made from water and stain-resistant, heavy-duty microfiber fabric, with a luxurious soft Sherpa panel your dog won't be able to resist snuggling into. Fabric shell is made in China, bed is filled and finished in the USA. Cushion dimensions are +/- 2 inches. Please note product will arrive in a slightly compressed state; please allow a few days for product to expand to final size listed in description.