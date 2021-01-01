Murchison 3 Piece Reclining Living Room Set

With its recliner design and rich faux-leather upholstery, this 3 Piece Living Room Set brings function and flair to your favorite seating group. Its solid color pattern pairs perfectly with monochromatic decor while its stitched details add a refined touch to your decor. Add this set to the living room to complement a traditional arrangement or use it to level out a crisp contemporary look in the den. For a more dynamic look, pair this set with breezy wicker-inspired furniture and a vase of bird-of-paradise leaves. Perfect for enjoying the family movie night or relaxing with your latest read, this foam-filled seating group rounds out any space in sophisticated style. Upholstery Color: Brown Faux Leather