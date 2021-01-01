Brown Murano Style Handblown Art Glass Vase from Brazil

Full of promise a tender bud begins to unfurl bubble-speckled petals. Brazilian artisan Rodrigo Honorio presents a one-of-a-kind art glass vase in an earthy brown tone. Handblown using long-established techniques first developed on Murano Island near Venice Italy the decorative vase has subtle ridges down its side and understated scalloping along a wide open mouth. This home decor piece of unsurpassed beauty will accent a nook in the study as gracefully as the living room fireplace mantel.Because each piece is individually crafted by hand minor variations in color shape and weight are to be expected.