South Shore Munich Weathered Oak and Matte Black Full Headboard

Farm style Meets Industrial. Complete your bedroom with this Munich Collection headboard. With modern farmhouse styling and industrial details, this headboard will look great with any rustic theme. Get the final look you desire in your bedroom with this eye-catching headboard. Fits any bed type. This headboard can be attached to any South Shore bed or any standard metal bed frame of the same size. 5-year limited guarantee All our products meets or exceeds North American safety standards and our packaging are tested and certified to reduce the risk of damage during shipment. This item is shipped in 1 box, make sure to have a friend with you. Assembly is required by 2 adults and tools are not included. If you have questions regarding this product or need assistance do not hesitate to contact South Shore Furniture 7 days support. This product is made in North America with laminated particleboard. Bed, mattress, bedding and other accessories not included. Color: Weathered Oak and Matte Black.