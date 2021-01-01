Munich Panel Headboard

Farmstyle Meets IndustrialComplete your bedroom with this Munich Collection headboard. With modern farmhouse styling and industrial details, this headboard will look great with any rustic theme. Get the final look you desire in your bedroom with this eye-catching headboard. Fits any bed typeThis headboard can be attached to any South Shore bed or any standard metal bed frame of the same size.5-year limited guarantee All our products meet or exceed North American safety standards and our packaging is tested and certified to reduce the risk of damage during shipment. This item is shipped in 1 box, make sure to have a friend with you. Assembly is required by 2 adults and tools are not included. If you have questions regarding this product or need assistance do not hesitate to contact South Shore Furniture 7 days support. This product is made in North America with laminated particleboard. Bed, mattress, bedding, and other accessories not included. Size: Full