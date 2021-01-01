South Shore Munich 68 in. Weathered Oak Particle Board Floating TV Stand 68 in. with Adjustable Shelves

- An Industrial look TV stand -The clean lines of this wall mounted TV stand make it ideal for a minimalist style living room or family room. To highlight the Industrial design, we added a metal handle and contrasting metal brackets. The simple yet versatile finish blends easily with any contemporary decor. - Storage for your living room -This TV stand has three adjustable shelves, designed to hold electronics, a sound system, consoles, as well as DVD and Blu-ray players. Use the sliding door to hide anything youd rather keep out of sight or beyond the kids reach. The two open storage spaces are just right for books, magazines, DVDs and video games. - Well thought out down to the last detail -The hole in back makes it easy to manage the wiring for your electronics, DVD player, video game consoles and TV. No more trailing, tangled cords. This unit, which has to be wall mounted, was designed to store your equipment not to hold a TV. Ideally your TV should be a 75 in. Screen or less. - 5-year limited guarantee -South Shore is proud to stand behind this 68 in. wall mounted media console with an exclusive 5-year limited guarantee. Assembly is required by 2 adults and tools are not included. If you have questions regarding this product or need assistance do not hesitate to contact South Shore Furniture 7 days support. This product is made in North America with laminated particleboard. TV and accessories not included. Color: Weathered Oak.