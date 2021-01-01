From orren ellis
Munaf Self Adhesive Rectangular Cosmetic Frameless Magnifying Makeup Mirror
Advertisement
Munaf Self Adhesive Rectangular Cosmetic 3X Frameless Magnifying Makeup Mirror. Created to bring everlasting beauty; this simple and luxurious Makeup Mirror is designed to increase the level of elegance in your bathroom.- Designed in: Germany- Material: Brass- Color: Polished Chrome- Type: Self Adhesive- Shape: Rectangular- Features: 3x, Single Face, Adjustable, Single Arm- This mirror is frameless and has a hinge. - Dimensions: 5.5 W x 2.2 D x 8.4 H in.