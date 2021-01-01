From cnk tile
Muna Random Sized Natural Stone Mosaic Tile in White
Features:Natural rounded flat stoneSmooth and flat surfaceGreat for counters, flooring, and showersHigh-quality decorative tileTile Type: Mosaic SheetMount Type: Mesh BackedSample Available: YesSample Part Number: MMN103-SAMPLEMaterial: Natural StoneMaterial Detail: Material Details: Floor Use: YesDCOF Rating: Not TestedSlip Resistant: Water Absorption: ImperviousWater Performance Level: WaterproofSubmersible: YesSealing Required: YesInstallation Location: Backsplash;Bathroom floor;Shower floor;Kitchen floor;Pool;Accent;FireplaceInstallation Location Details: Outdoor Installation: Not Suitable for Outdoor UseSuitable for Freezing Weather: Color: WhiteShade Variation: V2-Slight variationMosaic Pattern: Pebbles / RocksTile Design: Pebbles / RocksShape: Round/OvalPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: Natural Stone Color VariationGlazed: YesPolish Finish: Throughbody: Glass Finish: Gloss Level: MatteEdge Type: RectifiedPebble Cuts: Both Front and BackProduct Care: Do not use abrasive cleanersCountry of Origin: IndonesiaTile Type Reporting Buckets: MOSAIC - Natural Stone - Pebble TileTop Tile Pick: NoBudget Tier: Approved Applications: Floor tileDistressed: NoFire Resistant: NoNon-Toxic: NoPattern Frequency: Spefications:ISO 14000 Certified: UL Listed: ISO 9000 Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoADA Compliant: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NocUL Listed: NFPA 253 or ASTM E648 Certified: CPSIA Compliant: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: PEFC Certified: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: PEI Rating: Dimensions:Random Sized: YesIndividual Tile Width: Individual Tile Length: Mosaic Sheet Width: 12Mosaic Sheet Length: 12Overall Thickness: 0.38Recommended Grout Joint: 1/8 inchesOverall Product Weight: 4Square Feet Included: YesSquare Feet per Carton: 1Assembly:Warranty: