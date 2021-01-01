Multisurface Car Dash Suction Mount for Garmin eTrex 10 (SKU 30202)

New compact cradle - bespoke - designed to slide on the back of the eTrex in the same way as the original holder. Fits the for the Garmin eTrex 10, eTrex 10 geocaching, eTrex 20 & eTrex 30 Apply this mount directly to your dashboard or console area or use on the glass of your windscreen. The low profile multi-surface suction mount features a larger than average 80mm suction cup base which uses a PU coating designed to hold to most flat surfaces. Applied directly to a flat area without the need for dash discs or friction mounts. Requires a flat area with a minimum diameter of 85mm to hold.