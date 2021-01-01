Multipurpose Writing Desk, Modern Office Desk With 6 Drawers, Rustic Brown

This desk is the perfect combination of function, durability and design in a modern form. With clean lines, a floating top workstation and sleek track metal legs. Featuring four storage drawers to help keep you organized with a large desktop surface providing ample workspace surface.Specifications:Color: Rustic Brown, BlackMaterial: IRON, MDFSize: 59.02”L x 23.62”W x 29.53”height: 123.46 lbs capacity: 300 lbs package List:- 1 x Computer Desk- 1 x Accessory Kit- 1 x InstructionsNotes:- Do not expose this item to direct sunlight.- Never touch sharp objects, which may cause damage to the product.- Wipe the product with a dry cloth immediately after it becomes wet.- The product should be used only on level ground. Color (Top): Walnut