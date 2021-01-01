Multipurpose Alloy Hooks, 8pcs Hanging Hook Closet Accessory Organizer Holders for Kitchen, Bathroom, Bedroom and Office, 300x50x5mm Sub Black

?SPECIFICATION? Total Length:300mm/11.79'; Main Color: Sub Black; Hook Open Width:50mm/1.97';Diameter:5mm/0.2' ?PACKAGE?8pcs x Multipurpose Hooks;Material: Alloy;Surface Treatment: Chrome Plating? STURDY & DURABLE? made of metal for long and stable use, the scarf ring hanger can hold multiple scarves, chrome polished finish ensure rust-resistant and no sharp edges? SPACE-SAVING & VISIBLE? instead of get buried between clothes or piled up on closet rod, your belts/ties/scarves are well organized in style, free up your closet space, makes for a quick match in the morning? WIDE APPLICATION? the wardrobe storage rack works great for storing scarves, belts, ties, towels, sashes, tank tops, purses, sports bras, basketball caps, exercise shirts. A practical and handy gift for your lover, family and friends