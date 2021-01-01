MultiPocket Laptop Tablet Sleeve Water Repellent Handbag Fit for 129 13 133 inch MacBook Air MacBook Pro Retina 2012 2017 129 Inch iPad Pro Surface.

Best Quality Guranteed. External Dimensions: 14.7 x 10.8 x 1.2 inches, internal dimensions: 14.4 x 10.4 x 1 inches, Compatible with Microsoft Surface Laptop 2017 / Surface Laptop 2 / Surface Book / Surface Book 2 13.5 inches, MacBook Air/MacBook Pro 13.3 inches, iPad Pro 12.9 inches, Dell XPS 13, Huawei MateBook pro and most 12' 13'Acer Lenovo ASUS Dell Samsung HP Chromebook Tablet Laptop computers Multi-Pocket in front and back, enough space for you to carry pens, mobile phone, cables, chargers, mouse, earphones, power bank etc. Made of soft and environmentally friendly polyester, this sleeve can protect your tablet/laptop against dust, oil, dirt, scratches and bump/shock. And without worrying about the devices being rubbed against or damaged by any other object within the bag. Unique fashion style & slim portable design, the laptop case is lightweight to take alone, or slide it into your briefcase, backpack