From neuma
Multiplier Storage Enclosure KTAN4L+B
Best Quality Guranteed. Operating system specifically design for network share Windows/MAC/Linux and iSCSI application Intel 3rd Generation Ivy Bridge Celeron Dual Core 1.50Ghz processor with 2M of Cache. 4GB DDR3 memory; Supports up to a total of 16TB (Raw) SATA hard drive (4TB x 4 HDD) RAID 0, 1, 1+0, 5 and 6 with spare. Dual Gigabit Ethernet ports. Folderto folder replication supporting scheduling with multiple versions or full replication with bandwidth control. Supports iSCSI initiator and target for VMware ESX Server 4.0/4.1, 5.0/5.1or Microsoft Hyper-V Server or Citrix XGen Server.