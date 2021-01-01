Multiple USB Wall Charger 2Pack 4Multi Port USB Charger Plug 48A Charging Block Cube Charger Box Compatible iPhone 11 XS X 8 7 Plus Samsung Galaxy.

4-Port Charger Plug: Recharge up to 4 smartphones or tablets simultaneously at maximum speed; minimize waiting time and avoid taking turns on the power outlet, and each port with a maximum output of 5V/4.8A Wide Compatibility: Ideal for iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max/XR/XS/XS MAX/X/8/7/7 Plus/6S Plus/6/SE, iPad Pro/Air 2/Mini 2 3 4 5, Samsung Galaxy S20 S10e S10 S9 S8 S7 S6 Edge M40 M31 M30 M20 M10 A90 A80 A71 A70 A50s A50 A40 A30 A20e A20 A10e A10, Note 10+ 10 9 8 7 5 4, Google Pixel 2 3 3a XL, LG G8X G8S G8 G7 V60 V50 V40 V35 ThinQ, LG V30 V20 V10 G6 G5 G4, HTC One U19e U12 U11 10 A9 M9 M8, Oneplus, Nexus, Blackberry, Sony, Nokia, MP3 players, smartphones, e-book readers, Bluetooth speaker, more Certified Safe: The certifications CE/FCC/RoHS make this 4-Port USB Travel Plug a safety system which would automatically stop charging once the devices are fully charged, or overheat, over-load, or short circuit Portable Design: Ergonomic, compact and portable design, th