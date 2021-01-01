From multiple sclerosis awareness ribbons
Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Ribbons Multiple Sclerosis MS Warrior Orange Awareness Ribbon Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Strong is the only choice. Just because you are fighting multiple sclerosis doesn't mean you can't be awesome! Fight MS A nice motivation gift in Multiple Sclerosis awareness month march with an orange ribbon to support fighter with courage. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only