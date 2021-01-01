Foam Coaster - 3-1/2 inches by 3-1/2 inches. Permanently dyed and fade resistant. Great to keep water from your beverage off your table and add a bit of flair to a gatering. Match with one of the insulated coolers or huggers for a nice gift pack. Wash the coaster in the top of your dishwasher. Design will not come off. Made from our mouse pad material and is heat resistant. Caroline's Treasures Multiple Colors/Finishes Poly Square Coaster(s) | MW1316FC