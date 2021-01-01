Your movie collection is no match for this multimedia storage rack! Complete with 27 tiers, this piece offers ample space to store up to 756 CDs or 360 DVDs. Plus, since most of its shelves are adjustable, you can customize this unit to fit potted plants, framed family photos, or any cherished collections to a T. This budget-friendly design is crafted from MDF and veneers, allowing it to bring function to your entertainment ensemble without breaking the bank. Assembly is required. Color: Espresso