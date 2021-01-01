From logitech
Logitech Multimedia 2.1 Speakers for PC and Mobile Devices
Advertisement
For PC and Mobile Devices Down-firing subwoofer with adjustable bass control knob: Turn up the bass to add a deeper, richer low end to your music, movies and games 14W peak power (7W RMS): Enjoy all your audio entertainment in loud, clear stereo sound. volume and the headphone jack using the wired control pod Convenient handheld control pod: Easily power on the speakers, adjust volume and plug in your headset for private listening Compact satellite speakers: Inclined design directs great sound to your ears without sacrificing valuable desk space. Satellites: 2 x 1.5W Plug-and-play setup: Simple wired connection to audio devices with 3.5mm output (Windows and Mac computers, smartphones, tablets, MP3 players).