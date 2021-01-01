From smilemart
SmileMart Multilevel Cat Tree Plush Tower with Scratching Posts Basket Perch Platform, Light Gray
SmileMart Multilevel Cat Tree Plush Tower with Scratching Posts Basket Perch Platform, Light Gray: Material: Particleboard, plush, sisal rope, metal, paper tube, and plastic; Color: Light gray Overall size: 55 x 39.5 x 138.5cm (L x W x H); Bottom board size: 55 x 39.5cm (L x W x H); Middle board size: 55 x 39.5cm (L x W x H); The diameter of the basket: 35cm Overall size: 21.7 x 15.6 x 54.5inch (L x W x H); Bottom board size: 21.7 x 15.6inch (L x W x H); Middle board size: 21.7 x 15.6inch (L x W x H); The diameter of the basket: 14inch The weight capacity of the condo/hammock/basket/perch: 5kg (ea.); G.W.: 12.7kg; N.W.: 11.5kg The weight capacity of the condo/hammock/basket/perch: 11lb (ea.); G.W.: 28lb; N.W.: 25.4lb Note: Please allow ±1cm error due to manual measurement.