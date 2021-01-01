MultiGeneration Stool by Knoll - Color: Grey - Finish: Steel - (2-B-C-S-GENF04-X-3-GY)

With the designer's outlook that â€œwe fidget to focusâ€, the MultiGeneration Stool encourages natural movement to interact, focus and to collaborate with coworkers more effectively. The office stool features a small-scale and simple design that is open, flexible, and responsive. The stool back was made from curved nylon that is flexible to promote liberal upper body movement and still providing ample lower back support to maintain upright posture. The shell is also perforated to promote airflow and cooless that will refresh the user. With the shape and material of the seat, you will not feel â€œlocked inâ€ and the arm and leg positions allow for 270 degree s of movement. Along with other pieces of the MultiGeneration line, this stool is one of Knoll's most accessible and functional seating options. Able to be used in many different rooms and spaces, such as home offices, conference rooms or even the modern dining room, the stool can be customized and configured in a number of ways for every occasion and room decor. Changing the frame finish or shell colors has never been easier and the MultiGeneration Stool also comes in a bar height or a counter height stool and with an optional upholstered seating pad in a choice of colors. Whether tapping the feet or twirling pens, add the MultiGeneration Stool to the list of things that keeps us alert and engaged. Knoll is Modern Always because modern always works. Founded in 1938 by Hans and Florence Knoll, today Knoll is recognized internationally for creating workplace and residential furnishings that inspire, evolve, and endure. Knoll's portfolio of designs feature works from pioneering modernists like Eero Saarinen, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, Harry Bertoia, and Richard Schultz. Along with their classic designs Knoll strives to work with the best designers of today including Antenna Design, Formway Design, Don Chadwick, David Adjaye, and Rem Koolhaas. With an incredible roster of products like the Womb Chair and Barcelona Chair, Knoll continues to remain true to the Bauhaus design philosophy it was founded on, that modern furniture should complement architectural space, not compete with it. Whether you're searching for one of their iconic modern designs or looking to update your workspace, Knoll has an array of products, which combine a Modernist aesthetic with residential appeal. Color: Grey.