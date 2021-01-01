MultiGeneration Hybrid Base Office Chair by Knoll - Color: White - Finish: Grey - (2-H-A-N-X-HC 3 WH)

Informed by FormWay's Senior designer that â€œwe fidget to focusâ€, Knoll's MultiGeneration Chair permits natural movement with its flexible design that encourages users to remain alert and focused throughout the day. Made of curved nylon, back promotes liberal upper body movement, while still providing enough support to the lower back to maintain an upright posture. Plus, the perforated shell moves with you while promoting airflow and refreshing coolness. The shape and material of the seat shell give the chair a buoyancy that prevents the user from feeling â€œlocked inâ€ while the arm and leg positions allow for a full range of movement. Knoll is Modern Always because modern always works. Founded in 1938 by Hans and Florence Knoll, today Knoll is recognized internationally for creating workplace and residential furnishings that inspire, evolve, and endure. Knoll's portfolio of designs feature works from pioneering modernists like Eero Saarinen, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, Harry Bertoia, and Richard Schultz. Along with their classic designs Knoll strives to work with the best designers of today including Antenna Design, Formway Design, Don Chadwick, David Adjaye, and Rem Koolhaas. With an incredible roster of products like the Womb Chair and Barcelona Chair, Knoll continues to remain true to the Bauhaus design philosophy it was founded on, that modern furniture should complement architectural space, not compete with it. Whether you're searching for one of their iconic modern designs or looking to update your workspace, Knoll has an array of products, which combine a Modernist aesthetic with residential appeal. Color: White.