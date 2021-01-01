From harriet bee
Multifunctional Modern Solid Wood Daybed(Twin Size)
Advertisement
This simple and elegant daybed will be the highlighting in your room. Featuring clean lines design and beautiful finish, this bed provides noble style to your home. Made of solid pine wood and high-quality MDF, this bed is built to last and can serve your family for many years. Daybed with Plenty of Room Underneath for Storage,you can use it for storage or get prepared for a trundle. Size: Twin, Bed Frame Color: White