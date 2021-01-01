Multifunctional Loft Bed

This loft bed is very versatile. It can be converted into a bunk bed or into a bed with a table with two seats. You can adjust it according to your needs. It is very space-saving and practical.The sturdy and durable wooden frame, equipped with wooden slats, is sturdy and durable.The upper bunk is equipped with a 15.5-inch full-length guardrail to protect the safety of users.The bottom table can be used for learning, the seat is equipped with soft cushions to make you more comfortable, and the bottom can also be turned into a bed.