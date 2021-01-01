From evesky
Multi?Function Type?C Docking Station Type?C to VGA Adapter Aluminum Alloy for Mobile Office
Advertisement
87W PD charging interface for fast charging, charging and playing without power failure, long?lasting work. Easily expand USB devices, connect USB devices such as U disk, mobile hard disk, keyboard and mouse, card reader, etc. Type?c mobile phone is connected to a HD large screen, U disk, keyboard and and other, making mobile office more convenient. HDMI interface 4Kx2K HD, VGA interface 1080P HD, USB interface data transmission, PD interface fast charging. Multi?function docking station, supports simultaneous connection of multiple interfaces, easy and convenient laptop expansion.