Multifunction Computer Writing Desk

Are you looking for a cheaper desk that don't expect to be your forever desk but would be nice enough to use in the meantime.Wooden board in rustic brown combined with the black metal frame, this computer desk gives you a fresh style.The quick simple desk is basic and does not take up space. It is very suitable for people who work in small rooms or small apartment.You are able to fit a laptop/docking station, keyboard, large monitor, notebooks, lamp and your mousepad comfortably.The height of the computer desk can be adjusted according to the height.This simple style desk is cost-effective.