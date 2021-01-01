Lr Home Multicolored Modern Suzani Floral Rug

Made of 100% Virgin Wool Ideal accent piece to tie décor together. Please Note: Digital images may vary depending on screen resolution. Rug pads recommend for rug longevity, safety, and to avoid scratches. Cleaning and Care: Vacuum without beater bar 2 to 4 times a month. Rotate regularly. Wool rug will shed, please do not pull at loose fibers and instead cut with scissors. Spot clean with quick action if a spill happens to keep permanent stains from setting. For liquid spills, use a clean and undyed cloth to press firmly around the spill to absorb as much as possible. Do not rub! For hard to remove stains, professional rug cleaning is recommended.