From bead landing
Multicolor Fancy Jasper Round Beads, 8mm by Bead Landing™ | Michaels®
Advertisement
Find the Multicolor Fancy Jasper Round Beads, 8mm by Bead Landing™ at Michaels. Use these versatile jasper beads by Bead Landing to create beautiful pieces of jewelry. Use these versatile jasper beads by Bead Landing to create beautiful pieces of jewelry. You can team these round beads with vibrant tassels and charms to make beautiful keychains and bracelets. Details: Includes an assortment of colors 8 mm bead size 10" (25.4 cm) string length Round-shaped Jasper | Multicolor Fancy Jasper Round Beads, 8mm by Bead Landing™ | Michaels®