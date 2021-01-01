Multicolor Background Self Love Quote Poly Chenille Rug

This product features durable hemmed edges with a vibrant chenille print face and coated backing. With a stiff, lay-flat design, these area rugs are great for any room in your home!. From your dining room to your entryway, to your bedroom or living room, this versatile rug can go anywhere in your house. Woven and printed in the U.S.A. Adorned with complementary artwork, this chic design will perfectly match your home’s flavor. Dry clean, spot clean only. Rug Size: Round 5'