MultiCoated 55mm UV Filter for Nikon D3500 D3400 D5600 with Nikkor AFP 1855mm Kit Lens for Sony A7 A7 II A7 III with FE 2870mm Kit Lens and More.

Absorbs ultraviolet light & protect your lens Crafted from 0.03' (0.7mm) Japanese optical glass, total 12 layers of Multi-Resistant Coating which offers greater protection to the filter substrate and helps it to stay clean for longer than with uncoated filters 3.0mm slim frame design, made of high quality aviation aluminum Light transmission up to approximately 99.5%, giving sharp contrast and well balanced color Size of thread: 55mm, to learn more about this UV filter, please go to see a short video on https://youtu. be/S6X7zwKy YA