From paul smith
MultiClad Pro Stainless 3-1/2-Quart Saute with Helper and Cover
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Updated cast-stainless-steel handle stays cool to the touch and comes riveted for strength Triple-ply stainless construction Rims are tapered for drip-free pouring Dishwasher-safe; oven-safe up to 550 degrees F; broiler-safe Limited lifetime warranty Features: Professional Triple Ply Construction Brushed stainless exterior Heat Surround Technology Allows for even heat distribution along the bottom and side walls of the cookware eliminating hot spots Cool Grip Handle Drip-Free pouring rim Tightfitting cover seals in moisture and nutrients for healthier more flavorful results every time you cook Dishwasher Safe Suitable for use with induction cook tops