LG Multi Zone Ductless Split System LG2ZMSS40

Two Room Mini Split System with Inverter (Variable Speed Compressor), Low Ambient Operation, R-410A Refrigerant, Auto Restart, Auto Operation, Self-Diagnosis, Defrost/Deicing and Gold Fin Anti-Corrosion. Instead of shutting off once the desired temperature is reached, an Inverter compressor continues to operate at low speed to maintain that temperature. The air conditioner is quieter to operate and uses less energy than conventional ACs, which cycle on an. Shuts down the indoor fan to prevent cold air from being blown into the zone. Removes frost from the outdoor coil when the outdoor temperature is low. A self-troubleshooting function that makes it easier to diagnose malfunctions, reducing service labor. It provides three levels of comfort from which to choose. Temperature and fan speed will set automatically. Automatically restarts an air conditioner to programmed setting when the electricity comes on after a power failure. All DFS system outdoor air conditioner coils have a corrosion-resistant GoldFin™ coating standard from the factory. GoldFin™ will promote sustainable efficiency and coil life by helping to prevent corrosion caused by everyday pollutants. Component Type: Outdoor Unit. Operation: Cooling with Heat Pump. Min No. of Connectable Indoor Units: 2. Max No. of Connectable Indoor Units: 2. Cooling Capacity: 15,600 BTU. Heating Capacity: 17,000 BTU. Power Input - Cooling (Min.): 260 Watts. Power Input - Cooling (Rated): 1310 Watts. Power Input - Cooling (Max.): 1830 Watts. Power Input - Heating (Min.): 280 Watts. Power Input - Heating (Rated): 2040 Watts. Power Input - Heating (Max.): 2420 Watts. Running Current - Cooling (Min.): 1.1 Amps. Running Current - Cooling (Rated): 5.9 Amps. Running Current - Cooling (Max.): 8.0 Amps. Running Current - Heating (Min.): 1.2 Amps. Running Current - Heating (Rated): 9.2 Amps. Running Current - Heating (Max.): 10.5 Amps. Power Supply Cable (Outdoor): 3C x 12 (No. x AWG). Transmission Cable (Outdoor to Indoor Unit): 4 x 18 (No. AWG). Refrigerant - Charge (at 24.6 Ft.): 63.5 Oz. Refrigerant - Type: R410A. Refrigerant - Control: EEV. Sound Level (dB(A)+/-3): 52. Piping Connections - Liquid: 1/4" x 2EA. Piping Connections - Gas: 3/8" x 2EA. Max. Total Piping: 164.0 Ft. Max. OD~ID Piping: 82.0 Ft. Piping Length (No Additional Refrigerant): 49.2 Ft. Max. Elevation Difference (Outdoor Unit~Indoor Unit): 49.2 Ft. Max. Elevation Difference (Indoor Unit~Indoor Unit): 24.6 Ft. Operation Range - Cooling: 14°-118°F. Operation Range - Heating (Outdoor): 4°-64°F. Width: 34 1/4". Depth: 12 19/32". Height: 25 25/32". Net Weight: 100 Lbs. Shipping Weight: 108 Lbs.