Multi-Tier Plant Rack Flower Pot Stand Wood Garden Storage Shelf Display Rack Home Office Furniture 5

How to install? (Follow the picture)1. Install a C on the bottom plate (A) with the short screw(2).2.Install the middle plate (F) with long screws(1)3.Install the short bar(G) and the long bar(E) on the plate(D) with the long screw (pay attention to the installation direction of the long bar)4.Install the middle plate (F) with long screws(1)5.Install the plate (D) with short screws(2)6.Install the top plate (B) with short screws(2)3 Sizes of plant stand for choice:S sizeSize: 87x25x114CM / 34.2' x 9.8' x 44.8' (Length x Width x Height)Package: 3 x Tools; 1 x 3 Tier Plant StandM sizeSize: 99x25x114CM / 38.9' x 9.8' x 44.8' (Length x Width x Height)Package: 3 x Tools; 1 x 3 Tier Plant StandL sizeSize: 105x25x114CM / 41.3' x 9.84' x 44.