Nitecore Multi-Task Hybrid MH40GT 1000 lm Flashlight

Long throw upgrade to the MH40 offers up to 878 yards throw from a CREE XP-L HI V3 LED Enjoy up to 1000 lumens output across four brightness settings and three special modes. Switch quickly between Turbo and user-defined modes with the twist of the bezel. A tactical tail cap allows for single-handed on/off operation and momentary illumination Operates using 2x 18650 batteries (included) for up to 130 hours runtime. Can also use 4x CR123A batteries. Built-in charging capability and AC power adapter