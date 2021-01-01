Find the DII® Coral Multi Stripe Outdoor Rug, 4ft. x 6ft. at Michaels. com. This DII 4x6 feet rug is made of virgin 100 percent polypropylene for a beautiful, strong and hard-wearing but soft and comfortable underfoot. This DII 4x6 feet rug is made of virgin 100 percent polypropylene for a beautiful, strong and hard-wearing but soft and comfortable underfoot. This rug is reversible, allowing you to have two different looks in a matter of seconds. It won't fade outside and is sun damage resistant. This multi-functional rug won’t cause damage to your lawn or decking. Breathable material will not hurt grass or scratch your deck. Use on your patio in conjunction with your outdoor furniture, in your garden area, or while RV camping - bring indoors to use in the laundry or mud room. Rugs are made of a lightweight material that can be rolled or folded for storage. We recommend using a non-skid pad beneath the rug (pad not included). Details: Coral and white 4ft. x 6ft. Polypropylene For indoor and outdoor use | DII® Coral Multi Stripe Outdoor Rug, 4Ft x 6Ft | Michaels®