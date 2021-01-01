Multi Outlet Wall Adapter Power Strip with 6 AC Outlets and 4 USB Ports5V31A Mountable Grounded Surge Protector Portable Outlet Extender for TV.

Multi Outlet Power Extender- Features 6-outlet and 4 USB charging ports, the power USB charger allows to plug in 10 devices at the same time and provides up to 1875W for AC outlets. This electrical outlet has 6 wide spaced outlets to fit bulky cell phone charger or power adapter which can provide you a neat desktop Safety Protection for Equipment- Made of flame retardant ABS material, when voltage fluctuates, swells, or spikes, some sensitive home electronics may be damaged, the multiple outlet power strip surge protector provides up to 1050 Joule surge protection for your devices. Perfect for television, computer, washing machines and ect. Fast Charging USB Ports - With built-in smart IC technology, this electrical plug adapter auto detect your devices and deliver fastest charging speed possible, provides rapid charging up to 2.1A/port (Total 3.1A) with overcharge protection. Suitable for smartphones like Sumsung, HUAWEI, Motorola, iPhone, iPad