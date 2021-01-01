Bestway Multi-Max Full Inflatable Air Couch or Full Bed with AC Air Pump in Orange

This attractive Bestway Multi-Max Air Couch is brightly colored and available in the flocked lime, tangerine and sky blue. It's sturdy coil-beam construction means it is not only fun but comfortable and provides stability to be used as an overnight bed. The Bestway Multi-Max Air Couch is extremely versatile, it can be used as a couch or bed. Featuring 2 armrests, it provides you with ultimate comfort whichever configuration you choose. Keep it in the spare bedroom, games room, the holiday house or take it with you on the go. When deflated, it is extremely portable adding to convenience.